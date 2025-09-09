Court Extends Interim Bail Of PTI Founder, Bushra Bibi Until Oct 7
Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)
founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in multiple cases, granting them protection from arrest until October 7.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka heard the cases and ordered that the PTI founder’s
bail in six cases and Bushra Bibi’s bail in one case will remain in place until the next hearing.
The court extended protection from arrest for the PTI founder in cases linked to the May 9 incidents, an attempted
murder case, and protest-related charges. Meanwhile, Bushra Bibi’s interim bail was extended in the Toshakhana
case, where she faces allegations of submitting forged receipts.
During today’s proceedings, the court did not issue a final ruling on Bushra Bibi’s bail pleas, while arguments on
the PTI founder’s applications could not be completed. The judge observed that a joint verdict on both applications
would be announced at a later stage.
Advocate Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry represented the PTI founder during the hearing. The court noted that he faces
cases registered at several police stations, including Tarnol, Karachi Company, and Kohsar, among others.
The court adjourned further proceedings and scheduled the next hearing for October 7. Until then, both the PTI
founder and Bushra Bibi remain on interim bail, shielding them from immediate arrest in the mentioned cases.
Recent Stories
BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..
Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today
ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE
Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas
Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh
Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war
Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025
WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..
10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved
Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Free introductory course on poultry farming from Sept 1551 seconds ago
-
ANF busts "Methamphetamine" smuggling network, recovers over 113 kg of ice52 seconds ago
-
PHC introduces Night Courts to expedite justice54 seconds ago
-
President directs steps to ensure food security amid floods55 seconds ago
-
Experts emphasis awareness on importance of mental health in life56 seconds ago
-
Court extends interim bail of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi until Oct 758 seconds ago
-
President condoles martyrdom of Major Adnan Aslam1 minute ago
-
NDMA warns of flood risk amid heavy rains in Sindh, Balochistan1 minute ago
-
Pakistan keen to enhance trade, connectivity ties with Kazakhstan: PM11 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to martyred Major Adnan Aslam11 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi stresses youth empowerment, climate action, sports development11 minutes ago
-
Bahraini Interior Minister arrives in Islamabad on three-day official visit11 minutes ago