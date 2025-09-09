Court extends interim bail of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi until Oct 7

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in multiple cases, granting them protection from arrest until October 7.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka heard the cases and ordered that the PTI founder’s

bail in six cases and Bushra Bibi’s bail in one case will remain in place until the next hearing.

The court extended protection from arrest for the PTI founder in cases linked to the May 9 incidents, an attempted

murder case, and protest-related charges. Meanwhile, Bushra Bibi’s interim bail was extended in the Toshakhana

case, where she faces allegations of submitting forged receipts.

During today’s proceedings, the court did not issue a final ruling on Bushra Bibi’s bail pleas, while arguments on

the PTI founder’s applications could not be completed. The judge observed that a joint verdict on both applications

would be announced at a later stage.

Advocate Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry represented the PTI founder during the hearing. The court noted that he faces

cases registered at several police stations, including Tarnol, Karachi Company, and Kohsar, among others.

The court adjourned further proceedings and scheduled the next hearing for October 7. Until then, both the PTI

founder and Bushra Bibi remain on interim bail, shielding them from immediate arrest in the mentioned cases.