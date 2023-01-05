Court extends interim bail of PTI leaders

A banking court on Thursday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) leaders Aamir Kayani and Senator Saifullah Niazi in the prohibited funding case till January 31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :A banking court on Thursday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) leaders Aamir Kayani and Senator Saifullah Niazi in the prohibited funding case till January 31.

The investigation officer told the court that accused Tariq Shafi had not joined the investigation so far.

The court instructed the accused to appear before the investigators.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had registered cases as per the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan in the PTI's prohibited funding case.