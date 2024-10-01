Court Extends Interim Bail Of PTI Leaders
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2024 | 10:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bails of PTI leaders Zartaj Gul and Aamer Mughal in a terrorism case.
ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zaulqarnain heard the cases registered by Sangjani Police Station.
The court also confirmed the bail of Advocate Ali Bokhari in the same case against surety bonds of Rs 30,000, and extended the interim bails of Zartaj Gul and Aamer Mughal till October 14.
Recent Stories
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets
X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home
Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..
Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..
Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senator Hidayatullah calls for national effort to eliminate narcotics and Protect Youth2 minutes ago
-
LHC sends back murder case to Sessions Court2 minutes ago
-
Health minister urges for timely reporting of high fever to hospitals2 minutes ago
-
Court grants interim bail to Alia Hamza in PECA case12 minutes ago
-
PM vows further relief as inflation slows at lowest in last four years in Sept12 minutes ago
-
Ramesh Singh Arora visits HFH12 minutes ago
-
SC shares minutes of Practice & Procedure Judges Committee meeting1 hour ago
-
SC adjourns Article 63A review petition till Wednesday1 hour ago
-
International Day for Older Persons observed1 hour ago
-
Police arrests 12,809 criminals during 2024 across Punjab1 hour ago
-
ETPB reclaims 6,140 acres of land illegally occupied nationwide1 hour ago
-
Imran’s political approach undermines democracy: Rana Sana1 hour ago