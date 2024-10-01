Court extends interim bail of PTI leaders

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bails of PTI leaders Zartaj Gul and Aamer Mughal in a terrorism case.

ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zaulqarnain heard the cases registered by Sangjani Police Station.

The court also confirmed the bail of Advocate Ali Bokhari in the same case against surety bonds of Rs 30,000, and extended the interim bails of Zartaj Gul and Aamer Mughal till October 14.