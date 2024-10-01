Open Menu

Court Extends Interim Bail Of PTI Leaders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2024 | 10:50 PM

Court extends interim bail of PTI leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bails of PTI leaders Zartaj Gul and Aamer Mughal in a terrorism case.

ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zaulqarnain heard the cases registered by Sangjani Police Station.

The court also confirmed the bail of Advocate Ali Bokhari in the same case against surety bonds of Rs 30,000, and extended the interim bails of Zartaj Gul and Aamer Mughal till October 14.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Station Same October Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

5 hours ago
 Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

6 hours ago
 X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, ..

X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman

6 hours ago
 President's Cup to commence from 3 October

President's Cup to commence from 3 October

7 hours ago
 The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the ..

The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead

7 hours ago
 Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell ..

Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan

7 hours ago
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli att ..

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack

9 hours ago
 Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at ho ..

Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home

9 hours ago
 Driving licenses to be issued to students of colle ..

Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities

9 hours ago
 United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch ..

United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..

9 hours ago
 vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineere ..

Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..

9 hours ago
 Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 7 ..

Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan