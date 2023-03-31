UrduPoint.com

Court Extends Interim Bail Of PTI Leaders Till April 13

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Court extends interim bail of PTI leaders till April 13

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :A sessions court on Friday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders - Fawad Chaudhry, Farrukh Habib, Dr Yasmin Rashid and Mian Mehmoodur Rashid - till April 13 in a case registered against them for hiding facts about a party worker's death.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Bilal Baig heard the pre-arrest bail petitions of the PTI leaders.

During proceedings, Dr Yasmin Rashid and Mian Mehmoodur Rashid appeared before the court and got their attendance marked.

However, Fawad Chaudhry and Farrukh Habib did not appear and a counsel filed an exemption application on their behalf. He pleaded with the court to exempt his clients from personal appearance for one day.

The court was also informed that the case record had not yet been received and it had been submitted in another court.

Subsequently, the court allowed the exemption application and extended the interim bail of the PTI leaders. Sarwar Road Police had registered a case against these leaders for hiding facts in Ali Bilal alias Zille Shah death.

