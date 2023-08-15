Court extends interim bail of Qureshi

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and summoned two members of the joint investigation team (JIT) along with relevant record

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and summoned two members of the joint investigation team (JIT) along with relevant record.

ATC Judge Abul Hassnat Zulkernain heard the bail cases of Qureshi in the cases registered by the Khanna Police Station.

Qureshi appeared before the court.

Qureshi's lawyer Ali Bokhari Advocate said the bails of co-accused in the said cases had already been confirmed.

The prosecutor said the PTI leader was accused of instigating the PTI workers for rioting and creating unrest in the city.

The court extended the interim bail of Qureshi till September 1, and summoned two JIT members along with record on next hearing.