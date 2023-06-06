UrduPoint.com

Court Extends Interim Bail Of Raja Khurram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Court extends interim bail of Raja Khurram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of PTI's former MNA Raja Khurram Nawaz till June 10, in the a case regarding the violent protest and vandalizing at Judicial Complex, Islamabad.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas heard the case.

Petitioner's lawyer Sardar Masroof Khan requested the court to direct the investigation officer that if his client was required for the investigation or not.

The investigation officer informed the court that the prosecutor, in this case, was on leave due to the death of his mother. He also said that the joint investigation team (JIT) formed into the matter was also not present before the court.

The court extended the interim bail of Raja Khurram Nawaz and sought arguments on the next hearing regarding confirmation of his bail.

