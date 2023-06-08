Court extends interim bail of Sh. Rasheed till July 8

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :A local court on Thursday extended the pre-arrest bail of Awam Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed till July 8, in a case registered by Aabpara Police Station.

The judicial magistrate Yasir Mehmood heard the case filed by AML's head regarding his interim bail.

The court also granted one-time exemption from appearance to Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on his lawyer's request during the hearing.

Petitioner's lawyer Sardar Shahbaz said that police had raided at the houses of his client in Rawalpindi and Islamabad for his arrest.

He prayed the court to extend the interim bail of former Federal minister in FIR registered by the capital's police. After hearing arguments, the court extended the interim bail of Sheikh Rasheed till July 8, and stopped the police from arresting him till the said time period.