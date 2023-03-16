Court extends interim bail of Shandana Gulzar

A local court on Thursday extended the interim bail of PTI's leader Shandana Gulzar till March 29, in a case of inciting the public against state institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :A local court on Thursday extended the interim bail of PTI's leader Shandana Gulzar till March 29, in a case of inciting the public against state institutions.

The bail was extended due to the leave of the relevant judge of the district and session court.

Shandana Gulzar appeared before the court along with her lawyer Sher Afzal Murawat.

The capital police had registered a case against the PTI's lawyer regarding the aforesaid crime. However, she was granted interim bail by the court.