Court Extends Interim Bail Of Shehbaz, Hamza In Sugar Mill Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2022 | 11:48 PM

A special court on Wednesday extended interim bail of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Punjab chief minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz in the sugar mill case till May 14

Special Judge Central Ejaz Hussain Awan hear the case, wherein Hamza Shehbaz and other accused appeared and got their attendance marked.

Special Judge Central Ejaz Hussain Awan hear the case, wherein Hamza Shehbaz and other accused appeared and got their attendance marked.

Advocate Amjad Pervaiz, on behalf of Shehbaz Sharif, submitted an exemption application and stated that his client was busy in Islamabad. He pleaded with the court to exempt Shehbaz Sharif from personal appearance for one day. He requested for adjourning the matter after Eid and assured the court that his client would appear on the next date of hearing.

Subsequently, the court extended the interim bail of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz till May 14.

