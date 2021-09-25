Court extends interim bail of Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza in money laundering case

(@fidahassanain)

Shehbaz Sharif who appeared before the court along with his son says that he has nothing to do with the allegations leveled against him.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2021) A banking court on Saturday extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case.

As the hearing commenced, Shehbaz sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz both appeared before the court. At the outset of the hearing, Shehbaz Sharif said that he had nothing to do with the Sugar mills and he had not done anything against the law of the land.

“Being the chief minister of Punjab, I denied giving benefit to sugar mills,” Shahbaz Sharif said before the court. He regretted that despite giving answers to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), he was humiliated during the investigation.

Director Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Dr Rizwan informed the court that twenty bank accounts opened under the Names of poor were unearthed during the investigation from Shahbaz Sharif. He said transactions of billions of rupees were done from the said accounts. The FIA director said that they were not able at the moment to file challan in the case.

At this, the court extended interim bail of Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz until October 9.

Shehbaz and his two sons, Hamza and Suleman Shehbaz, were booked by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) under the charges of financial fraud, corruption and money laundering.