Court Extends Interim Bail Of Sher Afzal Murawat
Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2025 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the interim bail of PTI MNA Sher Afzal Murawat till April 29, in a case pertaining protest of November 26.
The ATC Judge Abual Hasanat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the pre-arrest bail petition of Sher Afzal Murawat.
At the outset of hearing, Advocate Sher Afzal Murawat said that according to the law, the court has to decide on the bail application within a week. More than 17 FIRs have been registered against him, he said.
Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain said that there are 50 accused in each FIR and the investigation has not been completed yet.
The court extended the interim bail of Sher Afzal Murawat until April 29. A case has been registered against Sher Afzal Murawat in the police station secretariat.
