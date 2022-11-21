Court extends interim bail of Shoaib Siddiqui in govt land selling case

An anti-corruption court on Monday extended pre-arrest interim bail of former MPA Shoaib Siddiqui till December 6 in a case of selling government land through forged papers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :An anti-corruption court on Monday extended pre-arrest interim bail of former MPA Shoaib Siddiqui till December 6 in a case of selling government land through forged papers.

The court also sought an investigation report from Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on the next date of hearing, besides asking the former MPA to join the investigations.

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Khalid Mehmood Bhatti heard the bail application, wherein former MPA Shoaib Siddiqui appeared and got his attendance marked.

The petitioner had submitted that ACE registered a bogus case against him and others on charges of selling the 55-Kanal government land through forged papers. He submitted that the case was registered with malafide intentions and aimed to make him a target of political victimisation.

He submitted that he wanted to join the investigations but feared arrest. He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail.

The ACE had registered a case against Aleem Khan as owner of Park View City/Vision Developers, his wife Kiran Aleem Khan, and daughter as office holders of the organisation. Park View Society's Chief Executive Shoaib Siddique, Atif Iftikhar and others were also nominated in the case.

The ACE alleged that precious state land was sold to the public using 'fake, forged and bogus' allotment letters, which were prepared by the office holders of Park View City/Vision Developers in connivance with the government officials.