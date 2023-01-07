Court extends interim bail of Suleman Shehbaz

:A special court on Saturday extended pre-arrest interim bail of Suleman Shehbaz, in a case registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), till January 21

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :A special court on Saturday extended pre-arrest interim bail of Suleman Shehbaz, in a case registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), till January 21.

Special Court ( Central) Judge Fakhar Bakht Bahzad conducted the proceedings, wherein Suleman Shehbaz appeared and got his attendance marked.

The court addressed FIA's prosecutor and questioned how much time would be required to complete the investigations.

The prosecutor replied that the court orders would be implemented in this regard.

At this, the court gave two weeks time to complete the investigations and ordered to submit a report after completing investigations. The court adjourned further hearing till January 21 and extended interim bail of Suleman Shehbaz.

Meanwhile, an accountability court also extended interim bail of Suleman Shehbaz, in a reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau, till January 23.

Accountability Court Judge Qamaruz Zaman conducted the proceedings wherein Sulman Shehbaz appeared and got his attendance marked.

During the proceedings, in response to a court query, the NAB investigation officer submitted that questionnaire had been given to Suleman Shehbaz but he had not filed the reply yet.

Suleman Shehbaz's counsel assured the court that the reply would be submitted soon.

The investigating officer submitted that the investigations would be completed within two weeks after filing of the reply, in response to another court query.

The court ordered investigation officer to complete investigations and adjourned further hearing till Jan 23 , besides extending interim bail of Suleman Shehbaz.