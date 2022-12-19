UrduPoint.com

Court Extends Interim Bail Of Usman Buzdar Till Jan 5

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2022 | 07:42 PM

An accountability court on Monday extended pre-arrest interim bail of former chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar till January 5 in an illegal liquor licence case.

Accountability Court Judge Naseem Ahmad Virk conducted the hearing on the bail application of the former chief minister. Usman Buzdar also appeared before the court on expiry of his interim bail.

The National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) investigation officer submitted that the NAB regional board had recommended closing the inquiry into the illegal liquor licence case and the matter had been sent to NAB headquarters for final decision.

He further submitted that only the NAB headquarters had the powers to close the inquiry.

At this, the court adjourned further hearing till January 5 and sought a report, besides extending pre-arrest interim bail of the former chief minister.

The NAB launched investigations against Usman Buzdar and officials of Excise & Taxation Department Punjab on charges of misuse of authority, corruption and corrupt practices.

It was alleged that the accused issued an illegal liquor licence to an under-constructionhotel in violation of rules.

