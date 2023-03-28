Court extends interim bail of Usman Buzdar till Apr 10

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :An accountability court on Tuesday extended pre-arrest interim bail of former chief minister Punjab Usman Buzdar till April 10 in assets beyond means inquiry.

The court also sought an inquiry report from the investigation officer by the next date of hearing.

Accountability Court Judge Sheikh Sajjad conducted the proceedings on the bail petition of Usman Buzdar.

During the proceedings, the former chief minister did not appear before the court.

Buzdar's counsel submitted an application to the court and requested the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for a one-day as he had been tested corona positive.

At this, the court exempted Usman Buzdar from personal appearance and extended his interim bail till April 10.

The National Accountability Bureau had launched investigations against UsmanBuzdar on charges of amassing assets beyond means.