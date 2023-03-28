UrduPoint.com

Court Extends Interim Bail Of Usman Buzdar Till Apr 10

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Court extends interim bail of Usman Buzdar till Apr 10

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :An accountability court on Tuesday extended pre-arrest interim bail of former chief minister Punjab Usman Buzdar till April 10 in assets beyond means inquiry.

The court also sought an inquiry report from the investigation officer by the next date of hearing.

Accountability Court Judge Sheikh Sajjad conducted the proceedings on the bail petition of Usman Buzdar.

During the proceedings, the former chief minister did not appear before the court.

Buzdar's counsel submitted an application to the court and requested the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for a one-day as he had been tested corona positive.

At this, the court exempted Usman Buzdar from personal appearance and extended his interim bail till April 10.

The National Accountability Bureau had launched investigations against UsmanBuzdar on charges of amassing assets beyond means.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Minister National Accountability Bureau Punjab April From Court Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE, Costa Rica launch preliminary CEPA negotiatio ..

UAE, Costa Rica launch preliminary CEPA negotiations

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan is suffering from economic crisis as well ..

Pakistan is suffering from economic crisis as well as constitutional crisis, a r ..

9 minutes ago
 SEDD, Sharjah Civil Defence replace 5544 Gas Cylin ..

SEDD, Sharjah Civil Defence replace 5544 Gas Cylinders

18 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Secretary visits PITB; briefed on ICT ..

Punjab Chief Secretary visits PITB; briefed on ICT initiatives rolled out during ..

33 minutes ago
 House of Wisdom’s popular Ramadaniyat outdoor ba ..

House of Wisdom’s popular Ramadaniyat outdoor bazaar is back for UAE families ..

48 minutes ago
 PM comes down hard upon judiciary for not holding ..

PM comes down hard upon judiciary for not holding Imran Khan 'accountable'

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.