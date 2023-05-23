UrduPoint.com

Court Extends Interim Bail Of Usman Buzdar Till 25th

May 23, 2023

Court extends interim bail of Usman Buzdar till 25th

An accountability court on Tuesday extended pre-arrest interim bail of former chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar till May 25 in assets beyond means inquiry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :An accountability court on Tuesday extended pre-arrest interim bail of former chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar till May 25 in assets beyond means inquiry.

Accountability Court Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmad conducted the proceedings on Usman Buzdar's bail petition.

The former chief minister did not appear before the court despite the expiry of his interim bail.

Buzdar's counsel submitted an exemption application on his behalf and stated that his client did not appear due to medical reasons. He pleaded with the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one-day.

To which, the court expressed displeasure and remarked that Usman Buzdar did not appear at five previous hearings and a new pretext was made at every hearing.

At this stage, the counsel submitted that details of Usman Buzdar's properties had been submitted to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

However, the NAB investigation officer submitted that complete details had not been submitted in response to the questionnaire.

Subsequently, the court allowed the exemption application and extended the interim bail of Usman Buzdar till May 25, observing that if he did not appear on the next hearing then his bail would be cancelled.

The NAB had sought details of assets of the former chief minister and his relatives after it was alleged that their assets increased during Buzdar's tenure as chief minister.

