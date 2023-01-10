UrduPoint.com

Court Extends Interim Bail Of Wasiq Qayyum

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :A local court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Wasiq Qayyum in a case pertaining to violent protests held after an attack on PTI's chief Imran Khan.

Additional District and Session Judge Zafar Iqbal heard the case wherein the petitioner's counsel Ali Bukhari appeared before the court.

He told the court that his client couldn't attend the proceeding due to participation in the assembly session, and prayed the judge to grant him a one-time exemption.

The court accepted the request and adjourned the hearing of the case till January 14.

It may be mentioned here that Industrial Area Police Station had registered an FIR against Wasiq Qayyum and others.

