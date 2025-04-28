Open Menu

Court Extends Interim Bails Of Alia Hamza, Salman Akram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2025 | 11:10 PM

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday extended the interim bails of PTI leaders including Alia Hamza, Salman Akram Raja and others in cases registered against them on November 26 protest

During the hearing on bail applications, Alia Hamza appeared in the court, while applications were filed to exempt Salman Akram Raja, Mashal Yousafzai and others from appearing.

The court accepted the exemption applications and adjourned further hearing till June 17.

Cases are registered against PTI leaders in Karachi Company Police Station.

