Open Menu

Court Extends Interim Bails Of Asad Qaiser, Zartaj Gul

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2025 | 11:10 PM

Court extends interim bails of Asad Qaiser, Zartaj Gul

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday extended interim bails of former speaker national assembly Asad Qaiser and PTI’s lawmaker Zartaj Gul in a terrorism case pertaining to violent protest at Sangjani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday extended interim bails of former speaker national assembly Asad Qaiser and PTI’s lawmaker Zartaj Gul in a terrorism case pertaining to violent protest at Sangjani.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case.

Asad Qasier couldn’t appear before the court and filed exemption from appearance request on behalf of his lawyer which was approved by the judge.

The court extended the pre-arrest bail of Asad Qaiser till January 20, and adjourned the case. Meanwhile, the same court also extended the pre-arrest bail of Zartaj Gul till January 18, in cases registered by police pertaining to protest and damaging public property. The PTI lawmaker appeared before court along with her legal team.

Related Topics

National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Police Same January From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Lecture on 'Importance of Commerce' held at Degree ..

Lecture on 'Importance of Commerce' held at Degree College, Sanghar

5 minutes ago
 Suspected outlaw killed in Police encounter

Suspected outlaw killed in Police encounter

5 minutes ago
 LHC wants Multan transformation into 'green city, ..

LHC wants Multan transformation into 'green city, M3 motorway 'green corridor'

5 minutes ago
 'Uneasy' Europe warns Trump over Greenland ambitio ..

'Uneasy' Europe warns Trump over Greenland ambitions

5 minutes ago
 SSP directs members of social media groups to refr ..

SSP directs members of social media groups to refrain from sharing any news with ..

5 minutes ago
 First Green Road of Pakistan inaugurated

First Green Road of Pakistan inaugurated

3 minutes ago
UAE launches education support campaign in Gaza as ..

UAE launches education support campaign in Gaza as part of 'Operation Chivalrous ..

27 minutes ago
 Court testifies one more witness against PTI found ..

Court testifies one more witness against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi

25 minutes ago
 JKPC Chief slams Omar Abdullah for political oppor ..

JKPC Chief slams Omar Abdullah for political opportunism

25 minutes ago
 Two dead, significant injuries in Los Angeles blaz ..

Two dead, significant injuries in Los Angeles blazes

25 minutes ago
 Russian strike on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia kills 13

Russian strike on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia kills 13

25 minutes ago
 Court approves request for medical examination of ..

Court approves request for medical examination of PTI founder

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan