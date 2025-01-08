Court Extends Interim Bails Of Asad Qaiser, Zartaj Gul
Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2025 | 11:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday extended interim bails of former speaker national assembly Asad Qaiser and PTI’s lawmaker Zartaj Gul in a terrorism case pertaining to violent protest at Sangjani.
ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case.
Asad Qasier couldn’t appear before the court and filed exemption from appearance request on behalf of his lawyer which was approved by the judge.
The court extended the pre-arrest bail of Asad Qaiser till January 20, and adjourned the case. Meanwhile, the same court also extended the pre-arrest bail of Zartaj Gul till January 18, in cases registered by police pertaining to protest and damaging public property. The PTI lawmaker appeared before court along with her legal team.
