Court Extends Interim Bails Of Bushra Bibi, Omar Ayub & Others

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Court extends interim bails of Bushra Bibi, Omar Ayub & others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday extended the interim bails of Bushra Bibi, Omar Ayub and other PTI leaders in cases pertaining to protests of November 26 and demonstrations outside the Supreme Court building.

The court restrained the police from arresting the accused in the relevant cases until November 13.

ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the case, in which Sher Afzal Marawat, former Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Abdul Qayyum Niazi, and other leaders appeared.

During hearing, Omar Ayub, Zartaj Gul and others filed applications for exemption from the presence, which were approved by the court.

It should be noted that a total of more than 240 bails of PTI leaders were under hearing. The court has directed the parties to present arguments at the next hearing and adjourned the case.

Cases have been registered against PTI leaders in Ramna, Sangjani, Tarnol and other police stations.

