Court Extends Interim Bails Of Bushra Bibi, Omar Ayub & Others
Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday extended the interim bails of Bushra Bibi, Omar Ayub and other PTI leaders in cases pertaining to protests of November 26 and demonstrations outside the Supreme Court building.
The court restrained the police from arresting the accused in the relevant cases until November 13.
ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the case, in which Sher Afzal Marawat, former Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Abdul Qayyum Niazi, and other leaders appeared.
During hearing, Omar Ayub, Zartaj Gul and others filed applications for exemption from the presence, which were approved by the court.
It should be noted that a total of more than 240 bails of PTI leaders were under hearing. The court has directed the parties to present arguments at the next hearing and adjourned the case.
Cases have been registered against PTI leaders in Ramna, Sangjani, Tarnol and other police stations.
Recent Stories
SC four judges decline to attend full court meeting, write letter to CJP Afridi
PITB Showcases Pakistan’s First Automated Fare Collection & Bus Scheduling Sys ..
TECNO Spark 40 Pro Review: Slim, Stylish & Powerful Mid-Range Phone in Pakistan
Indian comedian Zakir Khan announces break from stage shows
Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan amid global surge
Pak Navy Day being observed to honour heroes of 1965 war
Pakistan Captain Agha dedicates victory to flood victims
Punjab’s flood crisis worsens as 4.2 million people affected: Azma Bokhari
KSE-100 Index hits another historic high, crosses 155,000 points
Floods devastate Jalalpur Pirwala after embankment breach
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC four judges decline to attend full court meeting, write letter to CJP Afridi1 minute ago
-
Evacuation to continue until last affected citizen is safe: CM2 minutes ago
-
Pak-India relations examined in new book by veteran diplomat2 minutes ago
-
SC seeks brief summary of decisions related to super tax2 minutes ago
-
Court extends interim bails of Bushra Bibi, Omar Ayub & others2 minutes ago
-
People praise Governor Kundi’s open-door policy2 minutes ago
-
Javed Nasim lauds Govt agencies, Pak army services in flood relief operations2 minutes ago
-
Archbishop Dr. Joseph Arshad calls for national unity amidst devastating floods22 minutes ago
-
Alkhidmat sends earthquake aid to Afghanistan22 minutes ago
-
SDPO Kohsar pays surprise visit to duty points32 minutes ago
-
Pak Consul General visits Northwest Clinic; appreciates quality treatment services32 minutes ago
-
CJP chairs full-court meeting32 minutes ago