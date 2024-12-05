Court Extends Interim Bails Of Omar Ayub, Zartaj Gull
Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2024 | 10:26 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday extended the interim bails of PTI leaders including Omar Ayub and Zartaj Gull till December 14, in a case registered by Sangjani Police Station.
ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case.
The defense lawyer filed one time exemption from appearance request for Zartaj Gull and Omar Ayub which was approved by the court.
The court instructed the accused to ensure their attendances on next date otherwise their bails would be cancelled.
