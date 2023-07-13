Court extends interim bails of PTI chief, his wife

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Chairman and his wife Bushra Bibi in Al-Qadir Trust and toshakhana cases.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the bail cases.

The court granted one-time exemption from hearing to the PTI chief and Bushra Bibi on the request of their lawyers.

The lawyers' said that the petitioners could not appear this day as they had to attend the proceeding in Lahore High Court (LHC).

The court extended the interim bails till July 19, and adjourned further hearing of the case.