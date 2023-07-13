Open Menu

Court Extends Interim Bails Of PTI Chief, His Wife

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2023 | 10:40 PM

Court extends interim bails of PTI chief, his wife

An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Chairman and his wife Bushra Bibi in Al-Qadir Trust and toshakhana cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Chairman and his wife Bushra Bibi in Al-Qadir Trust and toshakhana cases.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the bail cases.

The court granted one-time exemption from hearing to the PTI chief and Bushra Bibi on the request of their lawyers.

The lawyers' said that the petitioners could not appear this day as they had to attend the proceeding in Lahore High Court (LHC).

The court extended the interim bails till July 19, and adjourned further hearing of the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Lawyers Wife July From Court Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

G7 Foreign Ministers Condemn Recent N. Korean Miss ..

G7 Foreign Ministers Condemn Recent N. Korean Missile Launches - Statement

2 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi calls for prevention, early ..

President Dr Arif Alvi calls for prevention, early diagnosis of life threatenin ..

3 minutes ago
 Almost 30% of Spaniards Ready to Vote for Incumben ..

Almost 30% of Spaniards Ready to Vote for Incumbent Prime Minister at Snap Elect ..

17 minutes ago
 China Slams Germany for Politicizing Taiwan, Hong ..

China Slams Germany for Politicizing Taiwan, Hong Kong in New Strategic Policy

17 minutes ago
 European Commission Ready to Explore All Solutions ..

European Commission Ready to Explore All Solutions When it Comes to Grain Deal

21 minutes ago
 Delegation of Ulemas meet IGP Sindh

Delegation of Ulemas meet IGP Sindh

28 minutes ago
US State Dept. Says Concerned by Alleged Threats t ..

US State Dept. Says Concerned by Alleged Threats to Integrity of Guatemala's Ele ..

28 minutes ago
 US To Provide Over $74Mln In Humanitarian Aid for ..

US To Provide Over $74Mln In Humanitarian Aid for Rohingya - State Dept.

35 minutes ago
 Kashmiris observe 92nd Kashmir Martyrs Day

Kashmiris observe 92nd Kashmir Martyrs Day

35 minutes ago
 Sweden's Entire Territory of Interest for NATO Due ..

Sweden's Entire Territory of Interest for NATO Due to Strategic Location - Stolt ..

35 minutes ago
 Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Tal ..

Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Talha Mehmood

35 minutes ago
 One year ceasefire announced in Kurram: Kundi

One year ceasefire announced in Kurram: Kundi

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan