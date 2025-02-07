Court Extends Interim Bails Of PTI Leaders In D-Chowk Protest Cases
Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2025 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bails of PTI leaders including Bushra Bibi, Zartaj Gul, Alia Hamza and others in cases pertaining to a violent protest dated November 26.
The other leaders including Sher Afzal Murawat, Salman Akram Raja, Shoaib Shaheen, Abdul Qayyum Niazi, Nadia Khattak, and Rauf Hassan are also named in the FIRs and granted extensions in bails.
During the hearing defense lawyers Sardar Masroof Khan, Amna Ali, Ansar Kayani and others.
The court heard a total of 86 bail petitions in 15 FIRs registered by various police stations of the Federal capital regarding protest and riots on November 26, near D-Chowk.
The court also granted a one-time exemption from appearance to Zartaj Gul and Ali Hamza.
Bushra Bibi’s lawyer, on the occasion, prayed the court to issue directives to involve his client in the investigation process in jail.
Islamabad’s police stations including Raman, Khanna, Kohsar, Secretariat, Tarnol, Karachi Company and Aabpara have registered various cases against PTI leaders.
Recent Stories
Govt once again offers PTI another opportunity to hold negotiations
DIFC launches Dubai Financial Experts Program to develop national leaders in fin ..
Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Burjeel Orthopedic Institute at Burjeel Medical Cit ..
President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on ten UAE ambassadors
Hafeet Rail awards two strategic contracts to enhance logistics system, supply c ..
Angelina Malik reveals cancer diagnosis
PTI to hold rally in Swabi tomorrow: Salman Akram Raja
Jebel Ali Port welcomes historic first call of new Gemini service
Dubai Chambers signs MoU with United States Chamber of Commerce
Second round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off to ..
UAE, Argentine Republic collaborate for Antarctic research
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Grenada on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Skill exhibition held at College of Technology for Women2 minutes ago
-
SALU Students Participate in Capacity Building Training on Peace and Tolerance2 minutes ago
-
Court extends interim bails of PTI leaders in D-Chowk protest cases2 minutes ago
-
Third batch of Nursing Leadership & Capacity Building Course concludes at KMU2 minutes ago
-
14 dead, 1,570 injured Punjab road accidents2 minutes ago
-
Govt once again offers PTI another opportunity to hold negotiations8 minutes ago
-
Secretary NFS&R visits MCCI, Blue Pottery Institute12 minutes ago
-
Japanes envoy calls on law minister12 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt attaches priority to health sector in province: commissioner12 minutes ago
-
PLRA DG briefs Multan commissioner on new system for dividing joint landholdings22 minutes ago
-
Three-Day Mehran University Model United Nations (MUET-MUN) conference begins22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner distributes 500 wheelchairs among disabled persons22 minutes ago