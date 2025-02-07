Court extends interim bails of PTI leaders in D-Chowk protest cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bails of PTI leaders including Bushra Bibi, Zartaj Gul, Alia Hamza and others in cases pertaining to a violent protest dated November 26.

The other leaders including Sher Afzal Murawat, Salman Akram Raja, Shoaib Shaheen, Abdul Qayyum Niazi, Nadia Khattak, and Rauf Hassan are also named in the FIRs and granted extensions in bails.

During the hearing defense lawyers Sardar Masroof Khan, Amna Ali, Ansar Kayani and others.

The court heard a total of 86 bail petitions in 15 FIRs registered by various police stations of the Federal capital regarding protest and riots on November 26, near D-Chowk.

The court also granted a one-time exemption from appearance to Zartaj Gul and Ali Hamza.

Bushra Bibi’s lawyer, on the occasion, prayed the court to issue directives to involve his client in the investigation process in jail.

Islamabad’s police stations including Raman, Khanna, Kohsar, Secretariat, Tarnol, Karachi Company and Aabpara have registered various cases against PTI leaders.