Open Menu

Court Extends Interim Bails Of Qureshi Till July 18

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2023 | 09:39 PM

Court extends interim bails of Qureshi till July 18

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday extended the interim bails of PTI's leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi till July 18, in two cases of terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday extended the interim bails of PTI's leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi till July 18, in two cases of terrorism.

ATC Judge Abdul Hassnat Zulkernain heard the interim bail cases of Mr. Qureshi who appeared before the court.

The judge inquired about the progress into the investigation about the cases against the petitioner.

The investigation officer said that so far investigation of the case was not completed. Petitioner's lawyer Ali Bokhari said that tweet of his client was not on record. The court adjourned hearing of the cases till July 18, while extending the interim bails till same date.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Shah Mehmood Qureshi Progress Same July Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

5 minutes ago
 ATC summons Imran Khan after submission of challan ..

ATC summons Imran Khan after submission of challan

3 minutes ago
 NTDC acquires land for 500 kV Grid Station in Sial ..

NTDC acquires land for 500 kV Grid Station in Sialkot

3 minutes ago
 Court extends Imran Khan's bails in 11 cases

Court extends Imran Khan's bails in 11 cases

3 minutes ago
 Court postpones order in LNG case

Court postpones order in LNG case

3 minutes ago
 Imran Khan moves IHC for protective bails in six c ..

Imran Khan moves IHC for protective bails in six cases

3 minutes ago
PAC takes notice of difficulties faced by pilgrims ..

PAC takes notice of difficulties faced by pilgrims during Hajj

32 seconds ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC sends Omer Sarfraz, Ijaz ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC sends Omer Sarfraz, Ijaz Chaudhry to jail

34 seconds ago
 US Marines Without Leader for 1st Time in 164 Year ..

US Marines Without Leader for 1st Time in 164 Years Due to Senator Hold on Nomin ..

36 seconds ago
 US Treasury Chief Says Made Progress Deepening Com ..

US Treasury Chief Says Made Progress Deepening Communication With China During V ..

39 seconds ago
 Commissioner visits Shehar-e-Khamoshan Sundar Road ..

Commissioner visits Shehar-e-Khamoshan Sundar Road

42 seconds ago
 KP caretaker CM reviews law & order situation in p ..

KP caretaker CM reviews law & order situation in province

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan