Court extends interim bails of Qureshi till July 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday extended the interim bails of PTI's leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi till July 18, in two cases of terrorism.

ATC Judge Abdul Hassnat Zulkernain heard the interim bail cases of Mr. Qureshi who appeared before the court.

The judge inquired about the progress into the investigation about the cases against the petitioner.

The investigation officer said that so far investigation of the case was not completed. Petitioner's lawyer Ali Bokhari said that tweet of his client was not on record. The court adjourned hearing of the cases till July 18, while extending the interim bails till same date.