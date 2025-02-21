Open Menu

Court Extends Interim Bails Of Shibli Faraz, Kanwal Shauzeb

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2025 | 09:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bails of PTI leaders including Shibli Faraz, Kanwal Shauzeb and Umair Niazi in cases pertaining to violent protest on November 26, in capital.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case. The court extended bail of Shibli Faraz till March 12, in two cases registered by Kohsar Police Station. Similarly, the same court also extended the bails of Kanwal Shauzeb.

The two accused appeared before the court along with their legal team.

