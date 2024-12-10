Court extends judicial remand of 54 accused for identification process

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday extended two-day judicial remand of 54 PTI activists to complete identification parade in a case registered by Khanna Police Station.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case.

However, the accused couldn’t be produced before the court and police prayed the court to grant further three-day remand of the accused.

The judge said that the court is granting only two days to complete the procedure and instructed the police to preset the accused on next hearing. The judge remarked that the high court has stated that identification process should be completed within three day but the prosecution is demanding three more days. The court extended the remand and adjourned the case.