Open Menu

Court Extends Judicial Remand Of 54 Accused For Identification Process

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Court extends judicial remand of 54 accused for identification process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday extended two-day judicial remand of 54 PTI activists to complete identification parade in a case registered by Khanna Police Station.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case.

However, the accused couldn’t be produced before the court and police prayed the court to grant further three-day remand of the accused.

The judge said that the court is granting only two days to complete the procedure and instructed the police to preset the accused on next hearing. The judge remarked that the high court has stated that identification process should be completed within three day but the prosecution is demanding three more days. The court extended the remand and adjourned the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Police Station Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law manda ..

Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law mandating sale of App by Jan 19

3 hours ago
 FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile pho ..

FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile phones in baggage

4 hours ago
 One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekh ..

One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekha

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in fi ..

Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today

7 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mar ..

PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark

7 hours ago
 Today last day for submitting Hajj applications un ..

Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme

7 hours ago
PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest ..

PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024

9 hours ago
 How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakis ..

How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?

21 hours ago
 Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrou ..

Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai

21 hours ago
 Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on M ..

Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan