Court Extends Judicial Remand Of Abbasi, Miftah In LNG Case

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 06:01 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Friday extended the judicial remand of three accused including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail till October 28, in LNG import agreement case.

The court also sought reply from Adiala jail administration regarding possibility of accused's meeting for legal consultation, use of laptop in jail and medical report of Abbasi.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing in LNG investigation against the accused. The three accused Shahdi Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail and Sheikh Imranul Haq were produced before court after ending of their judicial remand time.

During course of proceeding, Abbasi arrived at rostrum and pleaded that despite one and half year, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) couldn't prepare a reference in LNG matter.

He complained that he was not being allowed to meet the other accused and even his legal team for consultation in jail.

How could they defend the case if they were not permitted for consultation, he added.

Abbasi alleged that the jail administration was not implementing the court decisions. He prayed the court to permit them to use laptop and hold meetings with each other and with legal teams for consultation.

Judge Muhammad Bashir remarked that the court would ask the jail administration that how the accused could meet each other. Could the accused manage to hire a same lawyer, the judge asked to which Miftah answered that they had separate lawyers.

Miftah's lawyer said that his client was not being given the control diet in accordance of his health situation. He was also not allowed to hold a phone call to his family, he added.

The judge said that the court would permit these facilities if these were mentioned in jail manual.

Abbasi said that a medical board had been established to monitor hishealth situation but its report couldn't be shared so far.

