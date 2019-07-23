Court extends judicial remand of accused in signal corruption case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Tuesday extended judicial remand of five accused, involved in a Rs 550 million railways signal corruption case till August 6.

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Waseem Akhtar conducted the proceedings wherein accused Railway officials Faheem Anwar, Enayatullah, Muhammad Saeed and Muhammad Ahmad, and contractor Dr Maaz were produced on expiry of the remand term.

The court directed the National Accountability Bureau officials for filing the investigation report by the next date of hearing, during the proceedings, and adjourned further hearing till August 6, while extending judicial remand of the accused.

The bureau arrested the accused on charges of embezzlement in a Rs 550 million Railway tender. The bureau had also alleged that the tender was awarded in violation of rules and regulations.