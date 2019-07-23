UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Extends Judicial Remand Of Accused In Signal Corruption Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 05:31 PM

Court extends judicial remand of accused in signal corruption case

An accountability court on Tuesday extended judicial remand of five accused, involved in a Rs 550 million railways signal corruption case till August

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Tuesday extended judicial remand of five accused, involved in a Rs 550 million railways signal corruption case till August 6.

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Waseem Akhtar conducted the proceedings wherein accused Railway officials Faheem Anwar, Enayatullah, Muhammad Saeed and Muhammad Ahmad, and contractor Dr Maaz were produced on expiry of the remand term.

The court directed the National Accountability Bureau officials for filing the investigation report by the next date of hearing, during the proceedings, and adjourned further hearing till August 6, while extending judicial remand of the accused.

The bureau arrested the accused on charges of embezzlement in a Rs 550 million Railway tender. The bureau had also alleged that the tender was awarded in violation of rules and regulations.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption National Accountability Bureau August Million Court

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram shares ordeal at Manchester Airport

4 minutes ago

Mureed Abbas Murder: Another video message release ..

8 minutes ago

Travel blogger Dear Alyne is coming to Pakistan!

12 minutes ago

Dubai Customs: Dubai-China trade at AED36 billion ..

36 minutes ago

Start ‘looking East’ as ‘great’ China will ..

36 minutes ago

National Highway Authority (NHA) spent Rs 59,567.6 ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.