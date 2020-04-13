Court extends judicial remand of accused SSP, accomplice in Shahbaz Tatla murder case

A local court on Monday extended judicial remand of accused Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mufakhar Adeel and his accomplice till April 21 in former law officer Shahbaz Tatla murder case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :A local court on Monday extended judicial remand of accused Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mufakhar Adeel and his accomplice till April 21 in former law officer Shahbaz Tatla murder case.

A duty magistrate conducted the case proceedings at Model Town courts. However, the accused SSP and his accomplice Asad Batti could not be produced before the court due to COVID-19 protocol.

The investigation officer and law officer apprised the court about the progress made in the investigation.

The court directed the officers for filing challan (charge-sheet) by the next date of hearing.

SSP Mufakhar Adeel was arrested on March 9 by the investigation police, almost a month after his disappearance. It was alleged that Mufakhar, along with his accomplices killed Shahbaz Tatla.

Former Assistant Advocate General Shahbaz Tatla had gone missing on February 7 anda case was registered at Naseerabad police station.