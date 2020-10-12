UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Extends Judicial Remand Of Akram Gondal In Liquor Licence Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 08:10 PM

Court extends judicial remand of Akram Gondal in liquor licence case

An accountability court on Monday extended the judicial remand of former director general (DG) Excise & Taxation Akram Ashraf Gondal till October 26 in liquor licence case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Monday extended the judicial remand of former director general (DG) Excise & Taxation Akram Ashraf Gondal till October 26 in liquor licence case.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings, wherein, the jail officials produced Akram Ashraf Gondal on expiry of his judicial remand.

The court, after a brief hearing, extended the judicial remand of former director general till October 26 and sought a report about reference from the National Accountability Bureau prosecution team.

The NAB Lahore had arrested Akram Gondal on the charge of corruption and corrupt practices through misuse of authority by playing a pivotal role in issuance of an alleged illegal liquor licence to a private hotel in Lahore.

The bureau alleged that the accused technically manoeuvred the whole process to grant L-2 category liquor licence to a hotel without its eligibility.

Meanwhile, Akram Gondal has filed a post-arrest bail petition in the Lahore High Court, submitting that the liquor licence was issued to a private hotel after fulfilling all the requirements. Gondal submitted that he had submitted all record to the bureau whereas the court concerned had shifted him to jail on judicial remand as he was no longer required for investigation. He pleaded with the court for grant of post-arrest bail, adding that his detention would not serve any purpose.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Corruption Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Jail Hotel October All From Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Russian President explore ways ..

1 minute ago

AI Code Hub reviews 24 AI open-source projects

16 minutes ago

Russian Economic Development Ministry Received 15 ..

36 seconds ago

Mansour bin Zayed, Kazakh PM witness signing of Mo ..

1 hour ago

World viewing Pakistan as 'solution, not problem' ..

38 seconds ago

Crackdown to continue against hoarders: PTI leader ..

40 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.