Court extends judicial remand of Akram Gondal in liquor licence case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Monday extended the judicial remand of former director general (DG) Excise & Taxation Akram Ashraf Gondal till October 26 in liquor licence case.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings, wherein, the jail officials produced Akram Ashraf Gondal on expiry of his judicial remand.

The court, after a brief hearing, extended the judicial remand of former director general till October 26 and sought a report about reference from the National Accountability Bureau prosecution team.

The NAB Lahore had arrested Akram Gondal on the charge of corruption and corrupt practices through misuse of authority by playing a pivotal role in issuance of an alleged illegal liquor licence to a private hotel in Lahore.

The bureau alleged that the accused technically manoeuvred the whole process to grant L-2 category liquor licence to a hotel without its eligibility.

Meanwhile, Akram Gondal has filed a post-arrest bail petition in the Lahore High Court, submitting that the liquor licence was issued to a private hotel after fulfilling all the requirements. Gondal submitted that he had submitted all record to the bureau whereas the court concerned had shifted him to jail on judicial remand as he was no longer required for investigation. He pleaded with the court for grant of post-arrest bail, adding that his detention would not serve any purpose.