Court extends judicial remand of ex-chairman CDA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday extended the judicial remand of former chairman CDA Farkhand Iqbal till October 22, in a case against illegal appointment of land to Park Lane company.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case against ex-CDA chief.

The accused was produced before the court after ending of his remand.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s prosecutor apprised the court regarding reference preparation. He said that the reference draft was in final stage and had sent to NAB headquarter for approval.

After this, the court extended the judicial remand of the accused and adjourned hearing of the case.