Court extends judicial remand of ex-DG Parks Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday extended the judicial remand of former Director General Parks Karachi Liaqat Qaimkhani till November 5, in a case pertaining to illegal allotment of plot in Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing of the reference, connected to fake accounts scam which had been moved by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The accused was produced before the court during hearing. However, the court extended his judicial remand and ordered to send him Adiala Jail till next date of hearing.

Meanwhile, AC-II adjourned hearing against former chairman Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Farzana Raja and other 17 accused pertaining to embezzlement of department's funds worth Rs 540 million, till October 20.

The case was adjourned without further proceeding due to leave of AC-II Judge Syed Asghar Ali.