Court Extends Judicial Remand Of Javed Latif In Defaming Institutions Case

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :A local court on Wednesday extended the judicial remand of PML-N MNA Javed Latif till June 2 in defaming institutions case.

The court also ordered the investigation officer to submit challan (charge-sheet) till the next date of hearing.

Judicial Magistrate Sabir Hussain conducted the case proceedings at Model Town Courts,wherein the authorities did not produce Javed Latif on expiry of his judicial remand term.

The jail authorities produced jail warrants of the MNA in the court and submitted that the accused were not being produced due to Coronavirus SOPs.

At this, the court extended the judicial remand of the MNA till June 2 and directed the investigation officer for filing the challan till the next date of hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that Javed Latif was arrested on April 27 after a sessions court dismissed his bail application in a case of defaming state institutions.

Township police had on March 20 registered a case against Mian Javed Latif for allegedly hurling insults at the state and its institutions in a talk show.

