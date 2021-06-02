Court extends judicial remand of Javed Latif till June 9

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :A local court on Wednesday extended the judicial remand of PML-N MNA Javed Latif till June 9, in a case of defaming state institutions.

The court also ordered police to submit challan (charge-sheet) till the next date of hearing.

Judicial Magistrate Ahsan Raza conducted the case proceedings at Model Town Courts.

The jail authorities produced Javed Latif before the court in an armoured vehicle amid strict security arrangements on expiry of his judicial remand.

It is pertinent to mention here that Javed Latif was arrested on April 27 after a sessions court dismissed his bail application in a case of defaming state institutions.

Township police had registered a case against Mian Javed Latif on March 20 for allegedlyhurling insults at the state and its institutions in a talk show.