Court Extends Judicial Remand Of Kh Asif Till April 8

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Court extends judicial remand of Kh Asif till April 8

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :An accountability court Friday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) senior leader Khwaja Muhammad Asif till April 8 in assets beyond means case.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings. The jail authorities did not produce Khwaja Asif and submitted his medical report, wherein it was stated that the accused was admitted to hospital and he would undergo treatment.

The court termed the report ambiguous, while observing that the accused was not being produced as a precautionary measure. The court sought a report from the jail superintendent in this regard, on the next hearing.

The court questioned when the reference would be filed.

The investigation officer stated that it was being prepared.

However, the court expressed annoyance and questioned how long it would take to prepare a reference against one accused while there were only four witnesses.

The court directed the NAB authorities for filing reference as soon as possible.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till April 8 and ordered for producing Kh Asif on the next date of hearing.

NAB had launched investigations against the PML-N leader under Clause 4 of NAB Ordinance 1999 and Section 3 of Anti-Money Laundering Act. It alleged that assets of Khwaja Asif increased substantially which did not correspond to his income. The Bureau also stated that Khwaja Asif claimed to receive Rs 130 million from a UAE firm, but he failed to present solid evidence in investigations. The Bureau also alleged that Khwaja Asif was running a 'benami' company.

