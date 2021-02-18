Court extends judicial remand of Khawaja Asif till Mar 2 in assets case

An accountability court on Thursday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif till March 2 in assets beyond means case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Thursday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif till March 2 in assets beyond means case.

Duty Judge Akmal Khan conducted the proceedings as the judge concerned was on leave.

The jail authorities apprised the court that Khawaja Asif had been shifted to hospital from jail due to sickness while submitting judicial remand warrants and medical report. They pleaded with the court to exempt Khawaja Asif from personal appearance.

At this, the court accepted the plea and extended judicial remand of the PML-N leader till March 2.

The NAB had launched investigations against the PML-N leader under Clause 4 of NAB Ordinance 1999 and section 3 of Anti-money Laundering Act. It alleged that assets of Khawaja Asif increased substantially which did not correspond to his income. The bureau also stated that Khawaja Asif claimed to receive Rs 130 million from a UAE firm but he failed to present solid evidence in investigations. The bureau also alleged that Khawaja Asif was running a 'benami' company.