Court Extends Judicial Remand Of Khawaja Asif Till May 6

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 08:28 PM

Court extends judicial remand of Khawaja Asif till May 6

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Thursday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif till May 6 in assets beyond means case.

Duty Judge Asad Ali conducted the brief proceedings of the case, wherein the jail authorities also produced Khawaja Asif on expiry of his remand term.

The court addressed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor and questioned when the challan would be filed.

The prosecutor replied that inquiry against Khawaja Asif had been upgraded to investigation.

At this, the court directed the prosecutor to file a report about challan and adjourned further hearing till May 6.

The court also extended judicial remand of Khawaja Asif till May 6.

The NAB had launched investigations against the PML-N leader under Clause 4 of NAB Ordinance 1999 and section 3 of Anti-money Laundering Act. It alleged that assets of Khawaja Asif increased substantially which did not correspond to his income. The bureau also stated that Khawaja Asif claimed to receive Rs 130 million from a UAE firm but he failed to present solid evidence in investigations. The bureau also alleged that Khawaja Asif was running a 'benami' company.

