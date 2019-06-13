UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Extends Judicial Remand Of Khawaja Brothers Till June 27

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 06:09 PM

Court extends judicial remand of Khawaja brothers till June 27

An accountability court on Thursday extended judicial remand of former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother former provincial minister Khawaja Salman Rafique in Paragon City scam, till June 27

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Thursday extended judicial remand of former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother former provincial minister Khawaja Salman Rafique in Paragon City scam, till June 27.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the proceedings wherein the jail officials produced the Khawaja brothers.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor told the court that the reference against Khawaja brothers had been sent to NAB chairman for approval and it would be filed immediately after approval.

At this, the court extended judicial remand of Khawaja brothers till June 27 while adjourning the further hearing.

Khawaja brothers' post-arrest bail petitions had been pending before a Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench. They were arrested on Dec 11, 2018 after an LHC division bench dismissed their pre-arrest bail petitions.

The bureau had alleged that Khawaja brothers launched Paragon City housing project through their "benamidars". The Paragon City was an illegal society and not approved by the Lahore Development Authority, it added.

It further alleged that the suspects, along with other accomplices, cheated the public at large and obtained illegal financial benefits from the funds of the society.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Khawaja Saad Rafique Jail June 2018 From Court Housing

Recent Stories

Senate body for protecting endangered languages

30 seconds ago

Ebola Claims Second Life in Uganda, 7 More People ..

32 seconds ago

MoC voluntarily offers record of debts to Prime Mi ..

35 seconds ago

Regaining Space Leadership Important for Russian N ..

37 seconds ago

Russia Expects EU to Abstain From Discriminating R ..

6 minutes ago

Boris Johnson wins first round of UK leadership vo ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.