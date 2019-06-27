Court extends judicial remand of Khawaja brothers till July 11

An accountability court on Thursday extended judicial remand of former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother former provincial minister Khawaja Salman Rafique in Paragon City scam till July 11

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Thursday extended judicial remand of former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother former provincial minister Khawaja Salman Rafique in Paragon City scam till July 11.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the proceedings wherein the jail officials produced Khawaja Salman Rafique.

In response to a query, the court was apprised that National Assembly speaker had issued production orders for Khawaja Saad Rafique and he was in Islamabad to attend National Assembly session.

The NAB prosecutor stated that the bureau had filed reference against the accused after approval from the authorities concerned.

At this, the court observed that Khawaja Saad Rafique and others were not present, therefore, the reference copies would be distributed on the next hearing.

The court expressed serious annoyance after it was told that the report regarding arrest of accused- Nadeem Zia, Umar Zia and Farhan Ali- had not been filed yet.

The court directed the investigation officer for filing the report by the next hearing, observing that it issued their arrest warrants on June 3.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till July 11 and extended judicial remand of Khawaja brothers.

Khawaja brothers were arrested on Dec 11, 2018 after a Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench dismissed their pre- arrest bail petitions.

The bureau had alleged that Khawaja brothers launched Paragon City housing project through their "benamidars".The Paragon City was an illegal society and not approved by the Lahore Development Authority, it added.

It further alleged that the suspects along with other accomplices cheated public at large and obtained illegal financial benefits from the funds of the society.

It is pertinent to mention here that a LHC bench dismissed post arrest bail petitions of Khawaja brothers on June 18.