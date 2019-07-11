UrduPoint.com
Court Extends Judicial Remand Of Khawaja Brothers Till July 16

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 05:27 PM

Court extends judicial remand of Khawaja brothers till July 16

An accountability court on Thursday extended judicial remand of former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother former provincial minister Khawaja Salman Rafique in Paragon City scam till July 16

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Thursday extended judicial remand of former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother former provincial minister Khawaja Salman Rafique in Paragon City scam till July 16.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the proceedings wherein the jail officials produced Khawaja brothers.

National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) prosecutor submitted a report about arrest of co-accused, including Nadeem Zia, Umar Zia and Farhan Ali. He stated that the court issued arrest warrants of the accused on June 3, but they could not be arrested yet despite efforts.

It was further stated that NAB chairman had also issued their warrants and all possible steps were being taken to ensure their arrest.

At this, the court directed to initiate process to declare them absconders and adjourned further hearing till July 16, besides extending judicial remand of Khawaja brothers.

The court also directed NAB authorities for distributing reference copies among the accused on the next date of hearing.

Khawaja brothers were arrested on Dec 11, 2018 on the charges of launching Paragon City housing project through their "benamidars". The Bureau alleged that the Paragon City was an illegal society and not approved by Lahore Development Authority.

It further alleged that the suspects along with other accomplices cheated public at large and obtained illegal financial benefits of the funds of society.

It is pertinent to mention here that a LHC bench dismissed post arrest bail petitions of Khawaja brothers on June 18. However,they had not approached the Apex Court in the matter yet.

