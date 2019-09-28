Court extends judicial remand of Khawaja brothers

(@FahadShabbir)

An accountability court on Saturday extended judicial remand of the Khawaja brothers for three days in Paragon Housing scandal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Saturday extended judicial remand of the Khawaja brothers for three days in Paragon Housing

Accountability Court Judge Jawadul Hassan heard the case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor said the Khawaja brothers had not been produced before the judge due to security reasons.

The court has issued notice to the SP headquarters for explaination.

Counsels of Khawaja Saad Rafique and Salman Rafique requested the court to adjourn the hearing due to lawyers protest upon which the court extended their judicial remand for three days and ordered to produce them on October 1.