Court Extends Judicial Remand Of Maryam, Yousaf Abbas Till Oct 23

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 04:50 PM

An accountability court on Wednesday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousaf Abbas till October 23, in Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) : An accountability court on Wednesday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousaf Abbas till October 23, in Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case.

Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the proceedings, wherein, Maryam Nawaz and Yousaf Abbas were produced on expiry of their judicial remand.

At the outset of proceedings, National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) Prosecutor Hafiz Asad Ullah submitted that investigations were in progress against the accused in connection with charges of money laundering. He sought time for filing the reference and assured that the same would be filed as soon as possible while requesting for extending the judicial remand of the accused.

He also apprised the court that the bureau had decided to investigate Nawaz Sharif in connection with the case.

At this stage, the court took a serious note of disturbance in the courtroom and expressed annoyance over people taking selfies with Maryam Nawaz and asked for switching of the mobile phones.

Subsequently, the court, adjourned the hearing till October 23, allowed request of defence counsel for meeting with Maryam Nawaz in an adjoining room for consultation and asked for ensuring that no irrelevant persons should present during the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention that strict security arrangements were made on the occasion. A large contingent of police was positioned inside and outside the court.

