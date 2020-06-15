UrduPoint.com
Court Extends Judicial Remand Of Mir Shakil Till June 29

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 03:11 PM

An accountability court on Monday extended judicial remand of Editor-in-Chief of Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman (MSR) in illegal plots allotment case till June 29

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Monday extended judicial remand of Editor-in-Chief of Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman (MSR) in illegal plots allotment case till June 29.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the brief proceedings of case wherein National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Prosecutor Asim Mumtaz and defence counsel appeared.

The court adjourned the matter after it was apprised that Mir Shakil was admitted in hospital for treatment.

Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was taken into custody following his appearance in the anti-corruption watchdog's office in Lahore on March 12 after he failed to give satisfactory answers during interrogation.

The NAB had alleged that the accused obtained illegal exemption of 54 plots of one-kanal each in Johar Town Lahore, with the connivance of Nawaz Sharif, the then chief minister of Punjab,in violation of the exemption policy.

It is pertinent to mention here that Mir Shakil had approached the Lahore High Court for bail in the case.

