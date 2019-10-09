UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Extends Judicial Remand Of Rana Sanaullah Till Oct 18

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 12:55 PM

Court extends judicial remand of Rana Sanaullah till Oct 18

Court while extending the judicial remand of PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah in drug smuggling case to 9 days ordered to present him before court on October 18

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th October, 2019) Court while extending the judicial remand of PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah in drug smuggling case to 9 days ordered to present him before court on October 18.Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) court took up the drug smuggling case against Rana Sanaullah for hearing on Wednesday.During the course of hearing, suspect's counsel took the plea that all the story of recovering bags or drugs from hidden boxes is fake.

The incident happened at 3:35 15 kilometers away from motorway.This route supports our stance.He said Rana Sanaullah view proved right after CCTV footage.ANF Counsel said that if duty judge could hear the trial then indictment should be imposed against suspects.Prosecutor ANF said that when they go outside they say that they are being persecuted.Court after hearing the arguments of both sides extended the judicial remand of Rana Sanaullah to 9 days and ordered to present him before court on October 18.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Motorway Drugs Rana SanaUllah October All From Court

Recent Stories

Sasta Bazaar being set up in Mardan

2 minutes ago

Russian Lawmakers to Abstain From Visiting US Afte ..

2 minutes ago

Asian markets hit by trade worries, Brexit woes si ..

4 minutes ago

At least 30 civilians died in May US strikes in Af ..

2 minutes ago

New Russian Telescope at ISS Records First Flashes ..

5 minutes ago

North Korean Leader Kim Makes First Public Appeara ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.