Court extends judicial remand of Rana Sanaullah for 14 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :An Anti-Narcotics court on Saturday extended the judicial remand of Rana Sanaullah for 14-days in drug smuggling case.

According to details, duty Judge Khalid Bashir conducting the court proceedings.

Rana Sanaullah, counsels Syed Farhad Ali Shah and Azam Nazir Tarar appreared in the court.

The court ordered to present Rana Sanaullah before the court on November 16.