Court extends judicial remand of seven accused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :A judicial magistrate on Friday extended the judicial custody of seven accused including Usman Mirza till August 27, in a case pertaining to blackmailing and torturing a couple in an upscale sector of Islamabad.

The seven accused were produced before the court of judicial magistrate Shehzad Khan.

The court marked the attendances of accused and then ordered the police to produce them again on August 27.