Court extends judicial remand of Sibtain Khan, others

(@FahadShabbir)

An accountability court on Wednesday extended judicial remand of former provincial minister Sibtain Khan and three others in Chiniot mining contract case till August 9

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday extended judicial remand of former provincial minister Sibtain Khan and three others in Chiniot mining contract case till August 9.

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the proceedings, wherein the former minister, former secretary Mines and Minerals Department Imtiaz Ahmed, former manager operations and planning Muhammad Aslam, and former chief inspector mines Punjab Abdul Sattar were produced on expiry of their remand term.

To a court query, the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) prosecutor said the investigation report was being finalised and it would soon be submitted.

He further stated that the reference had not yet been approved.

At this, the court ordered for submitting a complete investigation report and adjourned the matter till August 9, while extending judicial remand of the accused.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sibtain Khan resigned from his office as provincial minister for Forestry, Fisheries and Wildlife after being arrested by the bureau on June 15.

Sibtain Khan was arrested on charges of illegally awarding a multi-billion-dollar contract to an alleged fake company in 2007. As a provincial minister for mines and minerals at that time, he had awarded a contract for extracting minerals in Chiniot district.