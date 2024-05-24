Court extends judicial remand of Tanveer in FIA case

Judicial Magistrate Ehtesham Alam on Friday sent the former high official of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas to jail on judicial remand in a case filed by the Federal Investigation Agency against him for using a diplomatic passport after leaving the office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Judicial Magistrate Ehtesham Alam on Friday sent the former high official of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas to jail on judicial remand in a case filed by the Federal Investigation Agency against him for using a diplomatic passport after leaving the office.

During hearing, the FIA officials produced Sardar Tanveer before the court on the completion of his three-day physical remand and the prosecutor requested the court for further physical remand.

The court ordered to extend judicial remand for Tanveer Ilyas on the request of investigating officials.

The lawyer requested the court for a medical check-up as Tanveer Ilyas is a sugar patient.

The court also ordered a medical examination of Tanveer Ilyas.

Meanwhile, the bail application of Sardar Tanveer Ilyas was also filed after his arrest.

The court issued a notice to the parties on the bail application of Sardar Tanveer Ilyas and called for arguments.