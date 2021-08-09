UrduPoint.com

Court Extends Judicial Remand Of Zahir Jaffar's Parents

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 08:32 PM

A judicial magistrate in Islamabad on Monday extended the judicial remand of Zahir Jaffar's parents till August 23, in Noor Mukadam murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :A judicial magistrate in Islamabad on Monday extended the judicial remand of Zahir Jaffar's parents till August 23, in Noor Mukadam murder case.

The two accused including Zakir Jaffar and his wife Asmat Adam were produced before judicial magistrate Naseeruddin by the police.

The court marked the attendances of accused and sent them again in jail on judicial remand.

Earlier, a district court had also dismissed their bail petitions and declared that there were sufficient proof against them.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC)'s Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri granted time to prosecutor for submission of reply in bail petition of co-accused Umer Bilal in a case pertaining to torturing and blackmailing a couple in sector E-11 after making their videos. The court adjourned hearing of the case till August 12.

