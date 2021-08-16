Court extends judicial remand of Zahir Jaffer till Aug 30

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 16th , 2021) The court on Monday extended judicial remand of Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect in Noor Mukadam murder case.

The police produced Zahid Jaffer before the duty judge in the judicial magistrate’s court at Islamabad district and sessions court. The court extended judicial remand of the suspect till August 30.

Suspect Zahir Jaffer was kept at the lock-up and not produced before the court. He would be shifted to Adiala jail from the lock up. The other six accused in the case would be produced before the court at later stage. The court had yesterday granted one day’s physical remand of the accused.

Six people including owner and staffers at a psychiatric rehabilitation center were arrested by the police over charges of facilitating Zahir Jaffar, the prime suspect in the murder of Noor Mukadam.

A local tv reported that the suspect allegedly concealed evidence in Noor Mukadam murder with the support of Tahir Jaffer’s parents.

On July 20, Noor Mukadam was allegedly killed by her friend Zahir in the vicinity of Islamabad’s Kohsar police station.

A forensic report revealed that Noor was allegedly raped by Zahid Jaffar before murder. Besides it, the fingers prints found on the knife used to kill Noor have also matched with Jaffar’s fingerprints.

The report also unveiled that the man and woman seen in the CCTV footage are Zahir Jaffar and Noor Mukadam.